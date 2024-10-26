Open in App
    Teubner has first career sack, ties career high in tackles in win over UNLV

    By JOHN WUSTROW,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30onD4_0wNi4rea00

    LAS VEGAS — Two weeks ago, Alexander Teubner could only watch as Seyi Oladipo took over his position, after Teubner got ejected from the game for a targeting call and Seyi had two big sacks in the fourth quarter against Hawaii.

    “I got tossed out the freaking game last time, Seyi comes in and gets two of them and I have none on the season,” the Boise State safety joked. “I figured I probably should get mine while I can.”

    Teubner returned to action in the Broncos’ 29-24 win against UNLV on Friday night and got that sack — the first of his Bronco career — on UNLV’s first offensive drive. After Hajj Malik-Williams got the Rebels inside the Bronco 5-yard line with a 71-yard quarterback keeper on his second snap of the game, Teubner picked up a sack of Williams on third and goal from the 3, helping the Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) force UNLV (6-2, 2-1), settle for a 28-yard field goal.

    “You can put the ball down fourth and 1, first and goal, you can put it down in a parking lot, it doesn’t matter,” said Teubner. “This team doesn’t want to be a team that’s affected by momentum, we creating our own momentum and we train to answer the bell in those adverse situations. Stepping up on that first series and holding them to a field goal was huge.”

    The sixth-year Bronco’s day was far from over, though.

    In addition to his first career sack, Teubner matched a career high with 14 tackles, including two for a loss and also forced a fumble.

    “I actually didn’t know that was his first career sack, I kept thinking because of who he is he’s had multiple,” said Boise State coach Spencer Danielson. “But we might have to find ways to blitz him more. Alexander Teubner is an absolute war daddy, the amount we put on 34 (Teubner’s jersey number) is second to none. I can’t tell you the amount of things where we’re like, ‘Well, we can put that in because Teubs can figure it out, we can put that in because Teubs will make it right.’”

    The ejection at Hawaii’s was Teubner’s second of the season. He also got targeting called against him in the second half of the Broncos’ game at Oregon in September, but that call was overturned the following week, so he didn’t miss the first half against Portland State.

    While he had a big return Friday, he also stressed the importance of making sure he can stay on the field,

    Teubner currently leads the Broncos with 41 tackles on the season, so his presence is missed when he’s not on the field.

    “It’s frustrating, but unfortunately there’s nothing I’m going to do to adjust the rules of college football today, so I got to do what I can to play within them,” said Teubner. “The most frustrating part of those situations is I feel like I let my teammates down when I can’t be on the field and play for them. You can chalk it up to playing hard, and I’m never going to stop playing hard. It’s extremely frustrating and I learned from them, but this week lesson learned, I stayed on the field, finished the game and this was a special one.”

