PREP FOOTBALL LOOKAHEAD: Owyhee back in crossover matchup after IHSAA rules in favor of appeal

The 6A Southern Idaho Conference matchups are set after Owyhee won an appeal with the IHSAA over a ruling made when Boise alleged the Storm fielded an ineligible player.

The Storm found out Monday they had to forfeit wins over Boise and Mountain View after the Brave submitted an allegation against them to the IHSAA that quarterback Kole Frogley, who joined the team during the season, was ineligible to play.

In the beginning of the football season, Frogley was competing in national rugby tournaments and was not with the football team. Owyhee Athletic Director Dane Roy said he joined the team midseason and completed the 10 practices required by the IHSAA for football players to begin the season. Boise claimed he did not complete enough practices to become eligible. By playing an ineligible player, the Storm would have had to forfeit their last two wins.

Owyhee appealed the decision and was informed by the IHSAA on Tuesday night the decision was reversed. Had the appeal been denied, the Storm would have finished last in the River division and out of the playoff race. Instead, Owyhee will face Timberline on Thursday with the winner going to state. Boise remains in the last-place game against Centennial.

It is unclear why Boise believes Frogley did not meet the minimum 10 practices. A voicemail message was left with Boise High Athletic Director Brian Barber on Tuesday evening and not immediately returned.

Matchups involving Kuna, Middleton, Meridian and Mountain View remained up in the air, but are now set. Kuna will host Meridian and Mountain View will play at Middleton.

For the third-straight season, No. 2 Eagle will play for a conference championship. Their opponent? No. 1 Rocky Mountain, which has won every game this season by at least 18 points. Both teams have already secured a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Borah hosts Capital on Friday, with a good chance to earn the West’s No. 3 seed with a win.

5A SIC

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the 5A SIC crown is still up for grabs. For No. 1 Bishop Kelly, it’s simple. A win against Emmett clinches the conference title. With a loss, a potential three-way tie is in play between those two and Vallivue, if the Falcons can beat Nampa. Three teams would have a 5-1 conference record.

Emmett is coming off a 53-28 win over Nampa last week. At 4-4, the Bulldogs are on the edge of a playoff spot, with a win putting them in a great spot to continue their season next week.

Last year, five teams with four wins or fewer reached the playoffs in 4A (now 5A). That gives some hope to Columbia, which, with a win over Canyon Ridge this week, could move to 4-5 on the season. But that would put a lot of faith in the MaxPreps rankings used to seed the playoffs, considering two of the Wildcats’ wins this season have come against Ridgevue (2-5) and Caldwell (0-9).

4A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY

In defeating Fruitland last week, Weiser was crowned champion of the SRV, snapping a six-year run by Homedale. The Wolverines, 4-0 in conference play, own the head-to-head tiebreakers over both Fruitland and Homedale with a week to play. With a playoff spot already locked up, Weiser ends the regular season hosting Payette.

The Trojans and Grizzlies still have a shot to earn first-round byes. All 12 playoff teams, including the five district champions, will be seeded 1-12. Homedale looks the most secure to get a bye with a win, while Fruitland has some work to do. The Trojans are currently second in the rankings while Fruitland is fifth.

The good news for the Grizzlies is they play McCall-Donnelly (6-2), with a chance for a quality win to boost their rating. The Vandals appear safe in reaching the playoffs, win or lose.

3A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Nampa Christian won the conference last week with a win over New Plymouth, finishing 4-0 in league play. The four conference champions in 3A earn first-round byes in the playoffs, so this week’s game against non-conference opponent Grangeville is all about getting set for the postseason.

Marsing seems like a safe bet to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Huskies host winless Parma. Melba would need the MaxPreps rankings to fall in their favor, coupled with a win over New Plymouth this week, to have a shot at the playoffs.