District 23 race pits Kuna City Council president against Democrat

There is no incumbent in the District 23 Seat A race. Instead, a Kuna City Council member and a Democrat will be facing off in the general election.

Republican Chris Bruce is furthering his political career by running for the Idaho House of Representatives against Democrat Wendy Coome.

Bruce narrowly defeated incumbent Rep. Melissa Durrant, R-Kuna, in the primary by just 82 votes. Durrant notably opposed bills that would have allowed state funds to be used for private education.

In April and May , the American Federation for Children’s PAC put $136,492 toward campaigning against three House Republicans: Pocatello Rep. Richard Cheatum, Nampa Rep. Kenny Wroten and Durrant. The three have all opposed school choice proposals.

District 23, which heavily leans Republican, encompasses parts of Ada and Canyon counties and the entirety of Owyhee County.

Coome declined a candidate interview with the Idaho Press.

The District 23 Democratic Central Committee appointed Coome on Aug. 13 to replace Don Harrington, who withdrew from the race. Information could not be found on Coome or her platform.

Bruce, 44, has served on the Kuna City Council for three years and is the current council president. He moved to Kuna, his wife’s hometown, a decade ago and has since been involved in the community.

He has served on the Kuna School District Superintendent Advisory Board, the Kuna Chamber of Commerce and the Kuna Economic Development Committee.

As he participates in local committees, Bruce also works as a mortgage banker.

A value he has seen instilled in Kuna is government transparency, with the addition of live video feeds of city council meetings.

Bruce said he tries to be available to everyone, not shying away from difficult conversations. He also feels that someone who is elected shouldn’t be afraid to ask uncomfortable questions.

“I think if you ask people in the community who have actually connected with me, they know that it’s just not talk,” he said.

Bruce described the government as an entity that always wants to grow and needs to be checked.

“We’re a pretty conservative state. It depends on who you talk to, whether we’re conservative enough or too moderate,” Bruce said. “Overall, I think we’re headed in a good direction. I don’t think government can fix everything. I think less regulations in a free market is better for the people to make their own decisions.”

In the 2024 legislative session, Bruce did not see solutions to high grocery and property taxes. Though, he noted that local government has a part to play.

“A lot of folks don’t realize that a bulk of the property tax comes from cities and counties and they really have their hand on the property taxes,” Bruce said. “So the state’s doing what they can do.”

When it comes to property taxes, Bruce does not support taxation of unrealized gains.

If a house was purchased years ago for $200,000, the homeowner’s current property taxes do not reflect that original value. Instead, if the property value increased to $300,000, the owner is now paying taxes on an additional $100,000.

In reality, Bruce said that the owner never gets to see that $100,000.

“There were people in the current election at the presidential level who want to tax unrealized gains on securities and investments, but they’re doing the same thing on property,” Bruce said. “We need to really look at that as well; how they allocate, how they propose those taxes.”

A recent controversial topic in the Legislature has been “school choice” programs that would allow public state funds to go toward private school tuition.

Bruce believes that school choice is very important and that parents should be able to pursue what is best for their children.

“I’ve always believed that the money should follow the student, whatever that looks like,” Bruce said. “But a lot of the school choice issues sometimes don’t actually handle the base part of it, what I see is parents who don’t have the ability to get their kids into another school.”

At the same time, Bruce said public education needs to be preserved.

“I don’t believe that we need to demolish the public school system,” Bruce said. “I think there are people who love their public school system.”

Bruce said he will have to see what proposals come out of the next session.

If he wins the Nov. 5 election, Bruce said he will be a representative that constituents can reach. He hopes to continue to listen to what District 23 residents have to say.

“A lot of the community is turned off with the government,” Bruce said. “They don’t think people listen, they don’t think people care, so they don’t get involved. I’d like to see more of that community involvement.”