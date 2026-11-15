Boise State edged Oregon State 46-41 on Saturday night, a result that locks in Albertsons Stadium as the home of the 2026 Pac-12 Championship.

It marks the third straight year the program will stage the title game, and the seventh time overall that Albertsons Stadium has played host to a championship in school history.

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Boise State defeats Oregon State 46-41

Now sitting at 9-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in conference play, Boise State enters the postseason riding a streak of three consecutive league titles.

The championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. The Broncos' opponent won't be set until the rest of the Pac-12 wraps up its slate of games next Saturday.

BSU has reached a conference championship game in nine of the past 10 seasons, and its 17 total championships lead all FBS schools since the Broncos joined the top tier of college football in 1996.

Ticket information for the 2026 Pac-12 Championship will be released on Sunday, Nov. 15.

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