UPDATE (as of 8:30 p.m. 11/14):

Idaho State Police say they have safely located the missing girl.

Idaho State Police (ISP) shared an alert on Friday evening regarding a missing teenage girl named Jill.

According to ISP, Jill is autistic and "functions at a [12-year-old] level." She is believed to to have traveled from Bonner County to Boise, Idaho, in an attempt to reach San Diego, Calif.

Anyone with information on Jill's whereabouts is urged to call the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at 208-265-5525.