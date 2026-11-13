Boise County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Nadal and K-9 Loki have officially passed their patrol certification after more than 500 hours of training, becoming the office’s first certified dual-purpose patrol K-9 team.

The sheriff’s office clarified that Boise County has had K-9 teams in the past, including dogs used in the 1990s, but those dogs were single-purpose K-9s used for drug detection. The sheriff’s office said Loki is the first dog in the department certified as a dual-purpose patrol dog, meaning he is trained for both narcotics detection and patrol duties, including apprehension.

Nadal and Loki underwent intensive training in suspect searching, apprehension, handler protection, tracking and narcotics detection.

“That’s quite the résumé for someone who gets paid in treats, belly rubs, and the occasional tennis ball,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the certification represents hundreds of hours of work and trust between Nadal and Loki and adds new capabilities to the department.

Boise County currently has two other certified K-9s, according to the sheriff’s office, but both are single-purpose dogs trained for drug detection.