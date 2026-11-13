UPDATE:

As the FAA lifts the nationwide ground stop and clears airlines for regular operations, a spokesperson for the Boise Airport says passengers should still expect delays and cancellations as crews work to restore their schedules.

Travelers can check with their airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

Original reporting:

A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop impacted flights at Boise Airport on Friday afternoon.

The FAA ordered flights scheduled to depart U.S. airports to remain on the ground because of a communications issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country. Flights already in the air are being allowed to continue to their destinations.

Boise Airport confirmed the ground stop applies locally.

READ MORE | FAA orders nationwide ground stop, citing 'extraordinary circumstances'

“The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all airports, including at Boise Airport. Flights already en route to Boise will be allowed to land. Travelers should check directly with their airlines for the latest information about delays or cancellations,” the airport said.

The impacts are already being felt by some travelers. Idaho News 6 has been in contact with a passenger whose plane was stuck on the tarmac at Boise Airport for over an hour. The passenger said those onboard were allowed to get off the plane around 3:15 p.m.

An Idaho News 6 reporter at Boise Airport said passengers were still checking in and going through TSA as usual Friday afternoon.

AFGE Local 1127, a union that represents local TSA workers, said the longer the ground stop continues, the more difficult it could become to return the aviation system to normal operations.

“The longer the ground stoppage continues, the greater the challenges will be in restoring normal operations and getting the aviation system back on track,” the union said in a statement.

The union also asked travelers to remain patient with TSA officers, airline employees, air traffic controllers and other aviation workers as they respond to the disruption.

The FAA said the nationwide ground stop will remain in place until further notice.

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