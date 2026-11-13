Mission 43 brought veterans together for a social event at one of Boise's most iconic trails.

During Ruck the Rock, veterans and their families hiked to the top of Table Rock.

Dozens of veterans made the two-mile journey while climbing 875 feet to the top of Table Rock during a beautiful sunset on Veterans Day.

Each veteran has their own unique story including Army veteran Jerry Smith.

"I first enlisted in the infantry and then I became a helicopter pilot and a warrant officer and finished my career flying Black Hawks," said Smith. "I first got involved with Mission 43 when they first started and it is great to have a veterans organization that is all about a new generation of veterans."

WATCH| Check out the video to see our journey to the top

Mission 43 hosts Ruck the Rock to bring vets together on Veterans Day

Mission 43 started in 2016 and this non-profit makes it their mission to create employment, educational and community engagement opportunities for Idaho veterans and their spouses. Governor Little showed up to see the veterans off before the hike began.

"It’s important to Idaho and it's important to this country that we recognize their sacrifices and their family's sacrifices and we recognize all the people that help veterans like Mission 43," said Little.

Chad Rohr is the community engagement director for Mission 43. This Navy veteran told us Mission 43 has held several rucking events up Table Rock. They use this trail for for a back-country prep course, but on Veterans Day it's a social mission.

"It's Great opportunity to get some amazing exercise, get some nice views of the city and just have some great conversations with people on the way up," said Rohr. "A day like today really means a lot to so many."

Smith made the trek with his wife and two sons while carrying the American flag to the destination where veterans came together for a group photo.

The veterans were well prepared with head lamps.

It's a good reminder to carry head lamps, especially this time of year when the sun goes down so early. This gave the veterans a chance to enjoy the sunset before heading back down in the dark.

"It’s a beautiful view, we had a great sunset tonight" said Smith. "So yeah, it was a great hike with perfect weather as the sun was going down."

Veterans Day has come and past, but if you didn't get a chance to celebrate or if you want to thank the veterans for their service the Idaho Veterans Parade happens on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Idaho State Capitol.

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