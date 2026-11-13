Drivers are being asked to use caution while driving near the intersection of West Cherry Lane and North Ten Mile Road due to a crash with a truck and an Ada County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Westbound Cherry Lane is currently closed, with eastbound lanes partially closed. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Meridian police report that there are no injuries, and additional details will be provided at a later time.

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