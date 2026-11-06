Court rules on release of fallen Deputy Bolter's body camera footage

In April, 2024, Idaho News 6 shared with you that Deputy Tobin Bolter of the Ada County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed in the line of duty.

WATCH | Idaho News 6's initial reporting of the incident

Ada County Deputy shot and killed Saturday night

On Thursday, Sheriff Matt Clifford shared with us that the Idaho Supreme Court had made a decision regarding the release of Deputy Bolter's body camera footage.

According to Sheriff Clifford, ACSO fought "to protect Deputy Tobin Bolter's family from having to publicly relive the tragic events" of that day.

RELATED | Local law enforcement remembers Tobin Bolter, killed in the line of duty one year ago

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled that portions of the footage would be released, with the exception of Deputy Bolter's "final moments at the scene and the lifesaving efforts of firs responders," Sheriff Clifford said.

Sheriff Clifford also thanked the community for their support of Deputy Bolter and the ACSO as they navigate Bolter's loss.

RELATED | Treasure Valley community unites for the funeral procession of Deputy Tobin Bolter

You can read Sheriff Clifford's full statement below.

“For more than two years, we have fought to protect Deputy Tobin Bolter’s family from having to publicly relive the tragic events of April 20, 2024, when Tobin was killed in the line of duty. This week, the Idaho Supreme Court issued its ruling regarding the release of portions of his body camera footage from the night he was murdered.



While the Court ruled that certain portions of Tobin’s body camera footage must be released, it agreed with our position that footage showing Tobin’s final moments at the scene and the lifesaving efforts of first responders should remain protected to preserve his family’s privacy.



This decision establishes an important legal precedent for law enforcement officers and their families across Idaho. It recognizes that even in the most tragic circumstances, there are deeply personal moments that deserve to remain private, offering protection to other families who may face similar circumstances in the future.



I am utterly disappointed and disgusted that a member of the public would seek out such footage under the guise of public interest, simply to determine whether the Sheriff was telling the truth about the murder of a deputy killed in the line of duty.



Yes, the right of a citizen to view the work of the government is important to me and everyone else in America. However, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Knowing that footage capturing the moments leading up to Tobin’s murder will be in the hands of someone seeking clickbait, attention, or whatever their intentions may be gives the appearance of a lack of compassion for Tobin, his wife, his parents, his child, and the employees of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, who will be forced to relive the trauma of that night.



However, as I sit here typing this message, just days after the murders of law enforcement officers in Montana and Washington, I am reminded of the tremendous support our community has shown during difficult times. The people of Ada County and throughout the State of Idaho have shown incredible kindness toward Tobin’s family and the ACSO.



The outpouring of support has meant more than words can express, and I don’t know how I could ever repay everyone for their kindness. I do hope our recently fallen officers are given the same level of support the ACSO received from our community.



We respect the Court’s decision and will comply with its ruling. I believe the Justices viewed the case with the rights of citizens in mind, coupled with the practicality of privacy concerns that come with being a human being. I am also very grateful to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for its dedication and hard work throughout this process to protect Tobin and his family.



We know the release of any portion of this footage will be difficult, especially for Tobin’s family and those who knew and worked alongside him. As we move forward, our priority remains supporting his family and honoring the life and sacrifice of a deputy who meant so much to our agency and community.” — Sheriff Matt Clifford, ACSO