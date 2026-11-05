Middleton Community School welcomes families to new home, highlights needs

The Middleton Community School has a new location, but its mission of helping local students and families remains the same.

Now located back on Middleton School District property, behind the Middleton Community Center off Main Street, the Community School continues to offer families access to clothing, household essentials and other resources.

While the new space is a little smaller, Community School Director Sharlae Watkins says the support families receive is just as crucial as ever.

"I think it's so important for our kids just to be able to come to school and be fed, be clothed, feel the support, all the way around that wrap around support," Watkins said.

More families are finding their way to the new location, with 20 visiting in just the first five days of November.

WATCH: Community support keeps Middleton Community School going after move

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The move also comes with questions after voters rejected the Middleton School District's supplemental levy, leaving some neighbors wondering whether that could affect the Community School.

Watkins says its funding comes through grants and community donations, meaning its services will not be directly impacted by the levy outcome.

"It's so cool to get to know families, to hear their stories, to know that Middleton School District is making a difference, not just in the classroom, but in people's lives," Watkins said.

The Community School is also working to expand what it offers families. A neighborhood library is on the way, and a new partnership with the Idaho Foodbank will help provide food to students and their families.

"We just want to be another resource and so we'll start being able to distribute some food to our students," Watkins said.

As colder weather approaches, Watkins says winter clothing is in demand, while some household essentials are running low.

"I have no toilet paper, and so we try to usually give families the option of choosing five household hygiene items, and that's one that we're out of right now," Watkins said.

From everyday necessities to financial support, Watkins says every contribution helps keep the Community School going.

"It only works because it's Middleton and because it's such a great community," Watkins said.

Community members interested in donating or supporting the Middleton Community School can find more information through the Middleton School District.

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