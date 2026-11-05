Tamarack invests around 1.5 million dollars into snowmaking ahead of ski season

We all know that last winter didn't deliver, but Tamarack is making a seven-figure investment to guard against future down years while also bringing back Nordic skiing.

Tamarack Resort purchased six mobile Techno Alpin TR nines and a dozen TT tens that they will install over the next three years. These fully automated snow guns will turn off and on by themselves, helping mountain operators take advantage of cold temperatures.

WATCH| Check out the video to see the new snow guns and go on a mini tour of where they will be placed

Tamarack invests around $1.5 million into snowmaking ahead of ski season

"It’s massive," said Mason Finley of Tamarack. "You want to squeeze out every inch of cold weather that you have, and that is where the automation system comes in from Techno Alpin."

The guns will be placed from mid-mountain to the base with the goal of providing ski-able terrain on a beginner run called Waltz and an intermediate run called Serenity. Mason Finley's team has to install a 1,500-foot pipeline, they get the water from wells, and it's all about placement to save in other areas because of diesel prices.

"It is extremely important because the snow-cats are about quadruple the expense to run," said Finley. "Instead of pushing snow where we need it we want to be able to lay it exactly where we want it."

The team at Tamarack has a lot of work to get done by opening day which hasn't been announced yet, but it's also an exciting time of the year with all the improvements on the mountain that will go with the snow-making equipment they already have.

"It’s a lot of work, but I think most of the people that work on the mountain find this to be some of the most satisfying work," said Finley. "We are improving our mountain, we take pride in our mountain and we are all striving to be able to deliver a better guest experience."

Tamarack also has some new amenities that guests will be able to look forward as the resort will bring back Nordic skiing. The plan is to turn the Lodge at Osprey Meadows into another spot for guests as they will have trails and much more because all the work has been completed on the new golf course.

"So that lodge is going to feature Nordic skiing, our ice skating rink, the Miracle Bar and the full holiday experience," said Kara Finley, Tamarack's CEO. "I think it is really going to be a magical winter wonderland over there."

Tamarack continues to work on the area of the mountain damaged by a wildfire last year. That opened up more terrain for skiers and snowboarders, but we didn't get many chances to ride it last year because of a lack of snow.

Guests can look forward to that and another change in the Village, where Tamarack is revamping the Rendezvous that used to be sort of a food court with a coffee shop. The coffee shop will stay, but the dining area will feature breakfast all day, every day.

"One of the things we heard from our guests is they want more of a day lodge and a solid breakfast offering," said Kara Finley. "We will feature brunch 365 days a year."

Tamarack, like many other resorts, will host their first big event this weekend. On Saturday, Tamarack will host it's pray for snow party from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Even with a down year last winter, we were still able to get up to Tamarack on a powder day.

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