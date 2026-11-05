Groundbreaking marks start of $2 million Liberty Park improvement project

Shovels dug into the ground Thursday to mark the start of a $2 million improvement project at Liberty Park.

Mayor Lauren McLean joined the Boise City Council at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which will bring numerous improvements to the 9-acre park off Emerald Street built in 1975.

Idaho 6 News Construction equipment seen at Liberty Park on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

A new playground with accessible features will be built during the project, replacing the oldest playground in the Boise Parks and Recreation department. In addition, the park will receive a permanent restroom, along with new landscaping and park seating.

"These improvements will create a more inclusive and welcoming experience at the park, which is located within a 10-minute walk of more than 1,000 residents," the city said.

Idaho 6 News Fencing surrounds Liberty Park construction on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Construction on the Liberty Park project, which also includes updated pathway connections in the northwest corner and a fence, is expected to be completed in June.

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