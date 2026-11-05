Lanes open on Mytrle St. after rollover crash in Downtown Boise

All lanes on Myrtle St. are open again after a rollover crash near Capitol Blvd. on Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Police blocked multiple lanes while first responders worked to clear the crash. All lanes were cleared by 11:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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