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Boise

Lanes open on Mytrle St. after rollover crash in Downtown Boise

By KIVI Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTDAK_1Gnc49A800

All lanes on Myrtle St. are open again after a rollover crash near Capitol Blvd. on Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Police blocked multiple lanes while first responders worked to clear the crash. All lanes were cleared by 11:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Send tips to neighborhood reporter Sahana Patel Have a story idea from Downtown Boise, the Boise Bench, or Mountain Home? Share it with Sahana below —

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