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Meridian
Accident on I-84 blocks 3 lanes
By KIVI News,4 days ago
An accident on westbound Interstate-84 has blocked three left lanes.
The accident happened near South Ten Mile Road, mile marker 41, according to Idaho511.
Details about the crash, including possible injuries and when the roadway may reopen, were not immediately available.Send tips to Meridian neighborhood reporter Kalkidan Meyer Have a story idea from Meridian? Share it with Kalkidan below —
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