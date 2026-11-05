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Meridian

Accident on I-84 blocks 3 lanes

By KIVI News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwZoy_1GnUQ2Rk00

An accident on westbound Interstate-84 has blocked three left lanes.

The accident happened near South Ten Mile Road, mile marker 41, according to Idaho511.

Details about the crash, including possible injuries and when the roadway may reopen, were not immediately available.

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