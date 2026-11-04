Voters in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District sent incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson back to Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

The Republican Simpson defeated Democratic challenger Elinor Gilbreath.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson wins reelection in Idaho’s 2nd District

Simpson generated 51.5 percent of the vote (159,148 votes) over Gilbreath's 40.6 percent (125,562) when the Associated Press called the race.

RELATED |Complete Idaho election results

Simpson advanced to Tuesday general election after defeating Brian Keene and Perry Shumway in the Republican primary back in May.

Simpson, of Idaho Falls, was first elected to Congress in 1998, and is seeking a 15th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District covers eastern Idaho, including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Twin Falls and much of the Magic Valley.

Before joining Congress, Simpson worked as a dentist and served in the Idaho Legislature, including as speaker of the Idaho House.

Libertarian Will Johanson and Independent candidates Emre Houser and Tripp Hutchinson were also on the ballot.

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