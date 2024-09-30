Wanna go for a walk? See Spot Walk is this Saturday in Julia Davis Park

The Idaho Humane Society's 32nd annual See Spot Walk fundraiser is this Saturday at Julia Davis Park.

The event is a great way to engage with animal enthusiasts, participate in or watch hilarious dog contests, sample goodies from vendors, and set out on the 1-mile dog walk.

The event is key to helping the Idaho Humane Society in its mission to advocate for the responsible care and welfare of animals in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

The non-profit organization serves over 10,000 animals in need every year.

Registration is $35 and includes a goodie bag and T-shirt. You can register online here . Proceeds go to fund all adoption activities at the Society.