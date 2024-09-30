Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho News 6

    Filer teacher pleads 'not guilty' to 2012 rape

    By Lorien Nettleton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSFxb_0vpHvQdJ00

    With the 'not guilty' plea entered at Monday's arraignment, the trial for a Filer science teacher accused of raping a woman in 2012 is set for February.

    • On Monday, Sept. 30, Jacob Mishler appeared for an arraignment and entered a "not guilty" plea for felony Rape
    • A Grand Jury indicted Mishler with rape on Sept 11. Mishler was arrested and posted bond on Sept. 19.
    • The alleged incident took place between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2012.

    (Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

    A Filer teacher pleads not guilty to rape.

    I'm your Twin Falls Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton, and I was inside the courtroom when Filer Elementary Science Teacher Jacob Mishler entered the not guilty plea.

    He's accused of raping a woman more than 12 years ago.

    Public court documents in the case are limited, with the indictment only one-sentence long, accusing 37-year-old Mishler of forcing himself on his female victim with violence.

    Court documents allege the rape happened in 2012.

    I reached out to the Filer School District for comment and learned Mishler has only been a science teacher at the elementary school since January 2023. He's been placed on administrative leave as a result of the criminal charges.

    Mishler has the right to a speedy trial with a trial date now set for February 18.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
    People5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Jailed Diddy Is 'Dead Man Walking Behind Bars Just Like Jeffrey Epstein' — Due to His 'Ties' to Tupac Murder
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz19 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Vermont girl, 14, driven to suicide after vile taunts about mother's appearance from school bullies
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute7 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy