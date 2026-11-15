Idaho Falls has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from pizza counters to big-box retail and auto rentals. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s (Wow 1st, locally owned franchise)

Domino’s (Wow 1st, locally owned franchise) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders, answering questions, and keeping customers happy in a fast-paced pizza shop. Good fit if you like a fun, high-energy team and talking with lots of different people.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 700 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour plus possible hourly premiums

Help members at the entrance, checkouts, and exits with purchases, returns, and questions. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits for eligible part-timers, plus company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Teton Auto Group – Teton Toyota

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of cashier and rental-car duties: creating accurate invoices, answering phones, scheduling rentals, and keeping rental vehicles ready to go. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and growth opportunities, with 4×10-hour shifts and rotating Saturdays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.