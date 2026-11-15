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🍽️ Several Idaho Falls Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $62K
Idaho Falls restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, good food, and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.
Assistant Manager (Domino's #7305)
- Employer: Domino's (Wow 1st franchise)
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy pizza shop, lead the crew, and keep customers happy. This role mixes customer service, basic numbers, inventory, and shift leadership, with flexible hours across 7 days.
Gaucho
- Employer: Tche Brazilian Grill
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $20.00 per hour
Hands-on grilling role for someone who loves cooking meat over open flame and talking with guests. You’ll grill different cuts, keep the station clean, and help create a fun, authentic Brazilian-style dining experience.
Restaurant Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Out To Lunch Restaurant Group (Smokin Fins)
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID 83402
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $52,000 – $62,000 per year
Lead a full-service restaurant with a focus on guest experience, staff training, and daily operations. This is a solid step for experienced managers, with benefits, PTO, bonuses, and room to grow in a multi-brand group.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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