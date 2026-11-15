Idaho Falls restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, good food, and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Wow 1st franchise)

Domino's (Wow 1st franchise) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy pizza shop, lead the crew, and keep customers happy. This role mixes customer service, basic numbers, inventory, and shift leadership, with flexible hours across 7 days.

Employer: Tche Brazilian Grill

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on grilling role for someone who loves cooking meat over open flame and talking with guests. You’ll grill different cuts, keep the station clean, and help create a fun, authentic Brazilian-style dining experience.

Employer: Out To Lunch Restaurant Group (Smokin Fins)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000 – $62,000 per year

Lead a full-service restaurant with a focus on guest experience, staff training, and daily operations. This is a solid step for experienced managers, with benefits, PTO, bonuses, and room to grow in a multi-brand group.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.