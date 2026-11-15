Idaho Falls has some solid driving jobs right now, from pizza runs in town to steady postal routes and construction deliveries. If you like being on the road and staying local or regional, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Wow 1st franchise)

Domino's (Wow 1st franchise) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local pizza delivery with a fun, upbeat vibe. You’ll deliver orders around town, help in the store between runs, and need your own insured car, a clean driving record, and to be 18+ with a valid license.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive commercial trucks delivering drywall, steel framing, insulation, and more to contractors in the region. Good fit if you know DOT rules, can safely load/secure freight, and like a hands-on, fast-paced workday.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

Location: Idaho Falls, ID & surrounding areas (Idaho Falls to Salt Lake, layover)

(Idaho Falls to Salt Lake, layover) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $34.81/hour (federally set base pay)

Run steady USPS routes with a regular schedule and long-term work. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/sick/holidays, and 24/7 dispatch support; requires a Class A, 2+ years experience, clean record, and passing a federal background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles here tend to open up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.