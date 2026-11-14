Idaho Falls has some solid warehouse and logistics openings right now, especially for night and 2nd shift workers who like to stay busy and move.

Employer: Idahoan Foods

Idahoan Foods Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $20.70/hr + $2/hr shift diff, increases to $21.45/hr after training + $0.75 upon validation

Move product between lines, trucks, and warehouses, keep inventory organized (FIFO), and supply packaging lines with materials. This is a good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady nights with clear training and pay bumps once you’re validated in the role.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Wed, 4:00pm–8:00pm)

Pay: $19.75/hr (includes $1/hr shift differential)

Pick and prep customer orders, restock shelves, or help with bulk and custodial work as needed. Great if you want a short, steady evening shift, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like the idea of warehouse work with benefits options and even free work shoes after 60 days.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–8:00pm)

Pay: $21.00/hr (includes $1/hr shift differential)

Work in shipping, returns, receiving, or equipment-based roles using forklifts, cherry pickers, and pallet jacks. This is a strong pick if you have at least 3 months of warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want higher hourly pay with a consistent weekday evening schedule.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.