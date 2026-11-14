Idaho Falls has some solid openings right now if you like hands-on work and steady hours. These roles are all about making things, staying active, and building real skills.

Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain

Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy donation center running by sorting donations, stocking the sales floor, and helping donors and shoppers. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% contribution, store discounts) and is with a nonprofit that qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Go Sign Pro

Go Sign Pro Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Not listed (likely full-time, based on duties)

Not listed (likely full-time, based on duties) Salary: Not listed

Work on custom electric signs from start to finish—cutting metal, MIG welding, painting, wiring LEDs, and final assembly. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of welding/fabrication experience and want to grow your skills in a clean, organized shop environment.

Employer: Idahoan Foods

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Salary: $19.35/hr (with +$0.75/hr after validation)

Support production by moving product with a forklift, mixing additives, doing quality checks, and cleaning equipment in a food plant setting. This is active work with training, safety gear, and a clear pay bump once you validate on key tasks.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have other openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.