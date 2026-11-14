Idaho Falls is busy with build projects right now, and a few solid trade jobs just popped up. If you like working with your hands and being outside, these are worth a look.

Employer: HK Contractors (a CRH company)

HK Contractors (a company) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on highway and utility crews doing trenching, laying water/sewer/storm pipe, and helping with site cleanup and safety. Good fit if you have excavation experience, a valid driver’s license, and want steady work with room to grow and strong benefits.

Employer: HK Contractors

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead paving crews on highways, streets, and parking lots, handling scheduling, budgets, and daily coordination with foremen and clients. Best for someone with 10+ years of paving supervision (DOT work preferred) and a CDL who’s ready to run multiple projects.

Employer: Orange Electric LLC

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, 40+ hrs/week

Salary: From $36.00/hour

Local commercial work only, so you’re home every night. You’ll lead apprentices on retail, church, and tenant improvement jobs, handle layout, installs, and terminations, and help keep projects on schedule. Comes with health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Go Sign Pro

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00+/hour DOE

Entry-level role helping install and wire electric and non-electric signs, from channel letters to LED displays. Great for someone with a can-do attitude, clean driving record, and basic tool/construction knowledge who wants to build a long-term trade career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.