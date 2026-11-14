Idaho Falls has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare and office support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brad Hall Companies / Just 4 Kids Urgent Care

Brad Hall Companies / Just 4 Kids Urgent Care Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Internship, Part-Time

Internship, Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

You’ll be the friendly face at the front desk, checking in families, handling calls, payments, and keeping the lobby tidy. Great fit if you’re 18+, want medical office experience, and have MA/CNA or EMR experience.

Employer: Community Council of Idaho

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Seasonal, under 30 hours/week

Seasonal, under 30 hours/week Pay: $17.19/hour

You’ll review client applications, manage files and ledgers, and help connect people to services. Bilingual English/Spanish, basic bookkeeping, and Microsoft Office skills are key; some local travel and lifting up to 25 lbs.

Employer: Mountain View Hospital

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: Not listed

Handles billing support, prior authorizations, referrals, scheduling, and front-desk backup for a busy clinic. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 6% match, bonuses, and education reimbursement for eligible employees.

Employer: Mountain View Hospital

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role checking in patients, taking payments, answering phones, and keeping records accurate (95%+ accuracy expected). Good for someone with a high school diploma and a few months of customer service or office experience.

Employer: FCT / First American Mortgage Solutions

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: $16.63 – $22.18/hour

You’ll process a high volume of title-related documents, research property records, handle customer orders, and help solve recording issues. Best for someone with 3–5 years related experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and comfort working with deadlines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.