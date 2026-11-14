Idaho Falls is buzzing with science and research work right now, especially around nuclear energy and advanced lab projects. If you’ve got lab, data, or human factors skills, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Omega Technical Services

Omega Technical Services Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule)

Salary: USD $78,000 – $135,000/year

Support the IEC Sampling and Analysis group by coordinating samples, lab work, and analytical data for DOE/DoD projects. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years with sampling plans, lab methods, and data validation and want a mission-focused job tied to national security and nuclear infrastructure.

Employer: Spectra Tech, Inc.

Spectra Tech, Inc. Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar technical work: you’ll coordinate sampling and analysis, track shipments, work with contracted labs, and handle data validation and lab performance reviews. Best fit if you bring 5+ years in sampling/analysis and lab data review and like being the hub between field teams and laboratories.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID (Engineering Research Office Building)

(Engineering Research Office Building) Type: Full-time, 9x80 schedule with every other Friday off

Salary range: Level 4: $114,360 – $234,336 / Level 5: $137,076 – $281,196

Lead human-centered research for nuclear power, space, grid, AI, and national security systems using INL’s full-scale simulation labs. Great for someone with a BS/MS/PhD in human factors, experimental psychology, HCI, or similar plus strong research experience who wants to grow a funded research portfolio and publish.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more related roles on their site. Don’t wait too long; science jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.