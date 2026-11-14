Idaho Falls is busy and growing, and so is the local food and hospitality scene. Here are several solid openings if you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Radiant Waxing

Radiant Waxing Location: Idaho Falls / Ammon, ID

Pay: $14–$25/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

This role is all about making guests feel welcome and confident while you handle brows, bikini, and more. You’ll need a current Esthetician or Cosmetology license, a friendly vibe, and comfort in a fast-paced, people-focused salon.

Employer: Stellar Senior Living (Lincoln Court)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour (DOE)

(DOE) Type: Full-time

Cook for a large senior living community and help give residents a great daily experience. Includes benefits (medical, dental, vision), PTO, 401k, free meals each shift, on-demand pay, and growth and training opportunities.

Employer: Mountain View Hospital / Idaho Falls Community Hospital

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hospital line cook role preparing food for the café, patients, and catering events. You’ll use strong line skills, follow strict food safety standards, and get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, bonuses, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.