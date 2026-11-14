Idaho Falls has some solid sales roles right now, especially if you like meeting people and closing deals. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: LLC Marketing

LLC Marketing Location: Idaho Falls, ID (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $3,000 – $20,000 per week

Door-to-door and territory sales for fiber internet. You’ll hunt for new customers, manage existing accounts, and use CRM tools to track your pipeline. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, love tech, and want very high commission potential.

Employer: First Call Jewel

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Sell new HVAC installs and then manage each project until the customer is fully happy. You’ll run appointments, give estimates, follow up, and coordinate with techs. Great if you like both sales and seeing projects through from start to finish.

Employer: Cable One / Sparklight Careers

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes full benefits)

B2B sales role selling telecom services to local businesses. You’ll build a sales funnel with cold calls and referrals, grow existing accounts, and enjoy strong benefits like medical, dental, vision from day one and 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.