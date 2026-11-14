Idaho Falls healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of hospital and clinic roles, from entry-level support to advanced clinical and leadership jobs. If you’re in medical care (or want to get started), there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18 – $24.25/hour

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, run the pharmacy register, and support customers. Great fit if you like patient interaction and want to grow your skills with PTCB certification and ongoing training.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Fast-paced Level II Trauma Center role doing routine and advanced CT studies. Good for experienced imaging techs who like high-acuity cases and close teamwork with radiologists and trauma staff.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Care for high-acuity patients moving out of ICU, with cardiac monitoring and IV drip titration. Ideal if you have strong critical care skills and want complex bedside nursing without full ICU load.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Support patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery, focusing on mobility, wound care, and independence. Great if you enjoy long-term patient relationships and team-based rehab work.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Hospital-based imaging role performing X-ray, CT, or MRI (as credentialed). Good match if you’re multi-modality trained and want a mix of technical work and direct patient care.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, nights

Provide advanced respiratory care for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients in a Level II Trauma Center. Strong fit if you’re confident with vents, ABGs, and rapid response situations.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Step-down/telemetry role caring for unstable adults coming from ICU. You’ll read cardiac rhythms, manage complex IV therapies, and respond quickly to changes in condition.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Frontline ICU position with continuous monitoring, procedures, and detailed documentation. Good for experienced ICU RNs who value patient/family education and tight team collaboration.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Specialized burn ICU role focusing on pain control, fluid therapy, and complex wound care. Best for RNs with critical care experience who want to build expertise in burn management.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

High-acuity hospital nursing across trauma, surgical, medical, and specialty services. Great if you like variety, fast pace, and coordinating care with a large interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Run MRI exams in a hospital setting, from safety screening to image acquisition and contrast administration. Ideal for MRI-trained techs who enjoy detailed work and patient interaction.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Lead a pediatric nursing department, handling staffing, daily operations, and family-centered care. Good step if you’re an experienced pediatric RN ready for leadership.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Hospital-employed pediatric surgeon role with 1:2 call, da Vinci robot access, and the region’s only Pediatric ICU at the largest local facility. CompHealth supports salary negotiation, licensing, and relocation; new grads and visa candidates are welcome.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)

Employer: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC)

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: $29.50 – $44.25/hour (typical range)

Night-shift behavioral health RN role in a 74-bed Behavioral Health Center within the region’s largest hospital. Comes with a strong benefits package, education support, and the backing of the HCA Healthcare network.

Employer: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC)

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.13 – $23.98/hour (typical range)

Hands-on support role working closely with RNs on a progressive care unit—helping with vitals, mobility, and daily needs. Good entry point into hospital nursing with strong benefits and tuition/loan assistance.

Employer: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC)

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $15.00 – $21.00/hour (typical range)

Support the radiology team by safely moving patients, helping with basic tasks, and keeping equipment ready. Great for someone interested in healthcare who wants to get hospital experience with BLS and on-the-job learning.

Employer: Family Practice, Urgent Care, and Specialty Coding

Family Practice, Urgent Care, and Specialty Coding Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: From $17/hour

Clinic-based care coordination role focused on population health, ACO/PCMH work, and quality measures. Good fit for a Medical Assistant or LPN who likes data, outreach, and helping high-risk patients stay on track—plus a solid benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.