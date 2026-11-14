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🏥 Idaho Falls Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Techs to RNs
Idaho Falls healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of hospital and clinic roles, from entry-level support to advanced clinical and leadership jobs. If you’re in medical care (or want to get started), there’s likely something here for you.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18 – $24.25/hour
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, run the pharmacy register, and support customers. Great fit if you like patient interaction and want to grow your skills with PTCB certification and ongoing training.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Fast-paced Level II Trauma Center role doing routine and advanced CT studies. Good for experienced imaging techs who like high-acuity cases and close teamwork with radiologists and trauma staff.
Intensive Care Registered Nurse (Step-Down ICU)
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Care for high-acuity patients moving out of ICU, with cardiac monitoring and IV drip titration. Ideal if you have strong critical care skills and want complex bedside nursing without full ICU load.
Rehabilitation Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Support patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery, focusing on mobility, wound care, and independence. Great if you enjoy long-term patient relationships and team-based rehab work.
Diagnostic Imaging Technologist
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Hospital-based imaging role performing X-ray, CT, or MRI (as credentialed). Good match if you’re multi-modality trained and want a mix of technical work and direct patient care.
Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time, nights
Provide advanced respiratory care for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients in a Level II Trauma Center. Strong fit if you’re confident with vents, ABGs, and rapid response situations.
Progressive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: MEP Health
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Step-down/telemetry role caring for unstable adults coming from ICU. You’ll read cardiac rhythms, manage complex IV therapies, and respond quickly to changes in condition.
ICU Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Frontline ICU position with continuous monitoring, procedures, and detailed documentation. Good for experienced ICU RNs who value patient/family education and tight team collaboration.
ICU Registered Nurse – Burn Intensive Care
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Specialized burn ICU role focusing on pain control, fluid therapy, and complex wound care. Best for RNs with critical care experience who want to build expertise in burn management.
Acute Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
High-acuity hospital nursing across trauma, surgical, medical, and specialty services. Great if you like variety, fast pace, and coordinating care with a large interdisciplinary team.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Run MRI exams in a hospital setting, from safety screening to image acquisition and contrast administration. Ideal for MRI-trained techs who enjoy detailed work and patient interaction.
Nurse Manager – Pediatrics
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Lead a pediatric nursing department, handling staffing, daily operations, and family-centered care. Good step if you’re an experienced pediatric RN ready for leadership.
Physician – Pediatric Surgery
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Hospital-employed pediatric surgeon role with 1:2 call, da Vinci robot access, and the region’s only Pediatric ICU at the largest local facility. CompHealth supports salary negotiation, licensing, and relocation; new grads and visa candidates are welcome.
(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)
RN Behavioral Health – Nights
- Employer: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC)
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: $29.50 – $44.25/hour (typical range)
Night-shift behavioral health RN role in a 74-bed Behavioral Health Center within the region’s largest hospital. Comes with a strong benefits package, education support, and the backing of the HCA Healthcare network.
Patient Care Tech – Progressive Care Unit
- Employer: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC)
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.13 – $23.98/hour (typical range)
Hands-on support role working closely with RNs on a progressive care unit—helping with vitals, mobility, and daily needs. Good entry point into hospital nursing with strong benefits and tuition/loan assistance.
Patient Transporter – Radiology
- Employer: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC)
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.00 – $21.00/hour (typical range)
Support the radiology team by safely moving patients, helping with basic tasks, and keeping equipment ready. Great for someone interested in healthcare who wants to get hospital experience with BLS and on-the-job learning.
Patient Care Coordinator (MA/LPN)
- Employer: Family Practice, Urgent Care, and Specialty Coding
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $17/hour
Clinic-based care coordination role focused on population health, ACO/PCMH work, and quality measures. Good fit for a Medical Assistant or LPN who likes data, outreach, and helping high-risk patients stay on track—plus a solid benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.