Idaho Falls has some solid front-line customer jobs right now, especially if you like staying busy and talking with people. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the parking lot and entry area running smoothly by gathering carts, tidying up outside, and giving friendly help to shoppers. This is an active, outdoor role with varied hours (including evenings/weekends) at a large, employee-owned grocery chain.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the counter helping customers find the right auto parts, handle phone orders, run the register, and sometimes assist with simple car services like wiper installs or battery tests. This role comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance, plus growth paths if you want a long-term auto parts career.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position.)

Employer: Teton Auto Group – Teton Toyota

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Likely full-time (4x10 hour shifts)

Likely full-time (4x10 hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Mix of front-desk cashier and rental car duties: creating accurate invoices, answering phones, taking payments, and making sure rental vehicles are clean, fueled, and ready. You’ll work four 10-hour shifts with rotating Saturdays and get access to medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and vehicle purchase discounts.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.