Idaho Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands. Here are a few strong options in building, grounds, and facility care.

Employer: First Call Jewel, Inc.

First Call Jewel, Inc. Location: Idaho Falls, ID (83401)

(83401) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37/hr + bonuses and commissions, about $75,000–$120,000/year

Benefits: Paid vacations, holiday pay, 401(k), health insurance, year-round local work, sign-on bonus, relocation help

This is a high-earning HVAC install role with no travel and steady year-round work. Great fit if you have HVAC experience and want strong pay, benefits, and support to grow your career.

Employer: Admiral Beverage Corporation

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Pay: Starting at $17.50/hr

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 10% employer contribution, paid leave/holidays, tuition help up to $5,250/year, wellness perks, product discounts

Mix of janitorial work and forklift operation in a beverage facility. Good if you like a set daytime schedule, steady warehouse work, and strong long-term benefits.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

This role is all about cleaning and detailing cars at customers’ locations. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, have (or can get) your own detailing gear, and like working independently while meeting different clients around town.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.