🚧 Winter snow rules and alerts for Idaho Falls streets

Starting Sunday, Nov. 15, Idaho Falls is in its official winter season. When more than 2 inches of snow builds up on city roads, the City declares a snow event and:

All cars must be moved off City streets so plows can clear about 802 lane miles of roads.

so plows can clear about of roads. Cars left on the street during a snow event may be ticketed or relocated.

How to stay informed:

Text alerts: Text snowIF to 38276 for instant snow event and parking updates.

Text to for instant snow event and parking updates. Website: Go to www.idahofalls.gov and click the blue “Sign Up” button, then choose City of Idaho Falls News .

Go to and click the blue button, then choose . Interactive map: Use the online snow removal map to see when your street is scheduled or was last plowed and which zones are active.

Use the online snow removal map to see when your street is scheduled or was last plowed and which zones are active. Social media: Follow City of Idaho Falls on Facebook and Instagram .

Follow on and . Local media: Watch local news for updates.

For details on zones, schedules, and plowing methods, or to use the map, visit the City’s Snow Removal page or call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.