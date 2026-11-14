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🐱 Playful Idaho Falls Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Idaho Falls, ID? These sweet kittens at Snake River Animal Shelter are already spayed and hoping for loving homes.
Oreo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed
- Personality from shelter: Affectionate, gentle, smart
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Oreo is a friendly young kitty who does well in busy homes and loves company of all kinds. She’s ready to start her next chapter with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blinky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory calico
- Adoption fee: $100
- Good with: Ask shelter (compatibility with cats/dogs/kids not yet known)
- Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Blinky is a petite calico girl with eye-catching patches and a gentle nature. Talk with the shelter team to set up a meet-and-greet and see if she’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet Blinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whiskey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Torbie (tortoiseshell/tabby mix)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Good with: Cats and kids; dogs unknown (ask shelter)
- Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Whiskey is a sweet torbie kitten who enjoys other cats and children, and is ready to settle into a playful, loving home.
👉 Meet Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bourbon
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell (torbie)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Good with: Cats and kids; dogs unknown (ask shelter)
- Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Bourbon is a fluffy young torbie who enjoys feline friends and children, and would love a family to cuddle and grow up with.
👉 Meet Bourbon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flute
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed
- Personality from shelter: Affectionate, cuddly, friendly
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Flute is a tiny white kitten with a big heart who fits right into active homes and loves attention from everyone.
👉 Meet Flute and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed
- Personality from shelter: Adventurous, affectionate, cuddly
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Salem is a bold little black-and-white kitten who enjoys busy homes and lots of love and playtime.
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Idaho Falls, consider visiting Snake River Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (208) 523-4219 to meet these adoptable kittens and find your new best friend.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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