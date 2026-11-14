Looking for a new feline friend in Idaho Falls, ID? These sweet kittens at Snake River Animal Shelter are already spayed and hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed

Already Personality from shelter: Affectionate, gentle, smart

Affectionate, gentle, smart Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Oreo is a friendly young kitty who does well in busy homes and loves company of all kinds. She’s ready to start her next chapter with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory calico

Cream/Ivory calico Adoption fee: $100

Good with: Ask shelter (compatibility with cats/dogs/kids not yet known)

Ask shelter (compatibility with cats/dogs/kids not yet known) Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed

Already Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Blinky is a petite calico girl with eye-catching patches and a gentle nature. Talk with the shelter team to set up a meet-and-greet and see if she’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Blinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Torbie (tortoiseshell/tabby mix)

Torbie (tortoiseshell/tabby mix) Adoption fee: $100

Good with: Cats and kids ; dogs unknown (ask shelter)

; dogs unknown (ask shelter) Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed

Already Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Whiskey is a sweet torbie kitten who enjoys other cats and children, and is ready to settle into a playful, loving home.

👉 Meet Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell (torbie)

Tortoiseshell (torbie) Adoption fee: $100

Good with: Cats and kids ; dogs unknown (ask shelter)

; dogs unknown (ask shelter) Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed

Already Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Bourbon is a fluffy young torbie who enjoys feline friends and children, and would love a family to cuddle and grow up with.

👉 Meet Bourbon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed

Already Personality from shelter: Affectionate, cuddly, friendly

Affectionate, cuddly, friendly Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Flute is a tiny white kitten with a big heart who fits right into active homes and loves attention from everyone.

👉 Meet Flute and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Fixed/Vaccines: Already spayed

Already Personality from shelter: Adventurous, affectionate, cuddly

Adventurous, affectionate, cuddly Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Salem is a bold little black-and-white kitten who enjoys busy homes and lots of love and playtime.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Idaho Falls, consider visiting Snake River Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (208) 523-4219 to meet these adoptable kittens and find your new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.