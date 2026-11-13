Idaho Falls is buzzing with advanced energy and engineering work right now. If you’re into nuclear, power systems, or hands-on design, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aalo Atomics

Aalo Atomics Location: Idaho Falls, ID (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead the materials and fuel engineering program for Aalo’s advanced microreactors. You’ll build and manage a team, own materials qualification from design through irradiation and end-of-life, and work closely with safety, supply chain, and manufacturing. Requires 10+ years in nuclear materials/fuel and experience under nuclear QA programs.

Employer: Aalo Atomics

Aalo Atomics Location: Idaho Falls, ID (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Great fit if you like seeing the whole plant picture. You’ll review and synthesize analyses across fluids, structures, neutronics, and safety, then turn them into clear plans and licensing documents. Looking for 6+ years experience, strong systems thinking, and comfort reading P&IDs, calcs, and simulation summaries.

Employer: Studsvik Scandpower, Inc. (BlackStarTech)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 per year

Hands-on role designing and improving electrical systems for products like LightPacks, FireSight, Quantum Core, and Beacon. Mix of design and field work: schematics, troubleshooting, commissioning, and code compliance. Requires BS in Electrical Engineering, 3+ years’ experience, and comfort with NEC, industrial controls, and tools like AutoCAD Electrical.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.