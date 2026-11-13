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🏗️ Idaho Falls Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings, $80K+
Idaho Falls is buzzing with advanced energy and engineering work right now. If you’re into nuclear, power systems, or hands-on design, these roles are worth a look.
Engineering Manager, Materials Engineering
- Employer: Aalo Atomics
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead the materials and fuel engineering program for Aalo’s advanced microreactors. You’ll build and manage a team, own materials qualification from design through irradiation and end-of-life, and work closely with safety, supply chain, and manufacturing. Requires 10+ years in nuclear materials/fuel and experience under nuclear QA programs.
Nuclear Power Plant Systems Engineer (Cross-Disciplinary Generalist)
- Employer: Aalo Atomics
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Great fit if you like seeing the whole plant picture. You’ll review and synthesize analyses across fluids, structures, neutronics, and safety, then turn them into clear plans and licensing documents. Looking for 6+ years experience, strong systems thinking, and comfort reading P&IDs, calcs, and simulation summaries.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Studsvik Scandpower, Inc. (BlackStarTech)
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 per year
Hands-on role designing and improving electrical systems for products like LightPacks, FireSight, Quantum Core, and Beacon. Mix of design and field work: schematics, troubleshooting, commissioning, and code compliance. Requires BS in Electrical Engineering, 3+ years’ experience, and comfort with NEC, industrial controls, and tools like AutoCAD Electrical.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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