Idaho Falls is buzzing with leadership roles, especially in energy, infrastructure, and nuclear work. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong career moves here right now.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH Americas Building Products)

Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH Americas Building Products) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (onsite; heavy travel across AZ, UT, ID)

(onsite; heavy travel across AZ, UT, ID) Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Lead lean manufacturing and capital improvement projects across multiple plants in the Mountain West. This role is very travel-heavy (about 75–90%), and you’ll drive process improvements, train plant teams, and help decide which projects get funded.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID (EROB facility)

Type: Full-time , multi-level (Level 4 or 5)

, multi-level (Level 4 or 5) Salary: Level 4: $114,360 – $234,336; Level 5: $137,076 – $281,196

High-impact role leading complex, multi-project programs tied to INL’s nuclear and clean energy mission. You’ll own program vision, budgets, and stakeholder relationships (including DOE/DOD), with a 9x80 schedule and every other Friday off plus strong benefits and relocation support.

Employer: BWXT / BWSR

Location: Naval Reactors Facility, Idaho Falls, ID (onsite)

Type: Full-time, exempt supervisor

Salary: $65,000 – $103,000

Lead a team of Radiological Control Technicians supporting nuclear site remediation and oversight. Good fit if you have Naval Reactors Program experience and want to step into a leadership role with clear responsibility for safety, compliance, and daily team direction.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these leadership roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.