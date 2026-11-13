Idaho Falls has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from hands-on medical office billing to full-time hospital accounting and even remote trading.

Employer: Maverick Trading

Maverick Trading Location: Idaho Falls, ID (Remote, Mountain Time)

Type: Contract

Salary: Profit split 65%–90% of trading profits (firm-funded capital)

Trade the US markets from home using the firm’s capital, with a structured, rules-based approach to risk. Best for someone serious about options/equity trading who wants professional tools, training, and the chance to scale up based on performance.

Employer: Livingston Chiropractic

Location: Idaho Falls, ID (In person)

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Handle billing, collections, and account reconciliation for a local chiropractic office. Good fit if you have medical/chiropractic billing or A/R experience and like detailed work plus regular client contact.

Employer: Mountain View Hospital

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based accounting role doing monthly financials, analysis, and special reports for leadership. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, bonuses, and more) and is ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting and 3–5 years of experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.