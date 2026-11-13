📅 New 2027 Idaho Falls Independence Day plans announced

The City of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County are moving the 2027 Independence Day fireworks to a new launch site along the Snake River, on the east side between Freeman Park and John’s Hole Bridge.

This new spot has room for a big show with lots of viewing options, including:

Freeman Park

Civitan Park

All along the Idaho Falls River Walk

Nearby neighborhoods and downtown Idaho Falls

The main community celebrations, including the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce parade, will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2027 so families can enjoy their own plans on Sunday, July 4.

The City is teaming up with Bonneville County, City of Ammon, Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Falls Arts Council, Museum of Idaho, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls Farmers Market, and others to build a full day of activities.

For now, mark July 3, 2027 on your calendar and watch for more event details and schedules in the coming months.