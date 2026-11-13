Idaho Falls is buzzing with tech work tied to clean energy and national security. If you’re into IT, data, or cybersecurity, Idaho National Laboratory has several solid paths here.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (onsite, 9x80 schedule)

(onsite, 9x80 schedule) Type: Part-time internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $26.94–$41.29/hour (varies by degree level)

Work on advanced nuclear reactor simulations using C++ and finite element methods in the open-source MOOSE framework. Great fit if you like high-performance computing, unstructured meshes, and want real research experience that can feed into grad school or a technical career.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (onsite, 9x80 schedule)

(onsite, 9x80 schedule) Type: Part-time internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $29.39–$32.41/hour

Help scan, track, and report security vulnerabilities across systems that support world-class research. Ideal for students in Cybersecurity, CS, or IT who want hands-on experience protecting critical infrastructure.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $29.39–$32.41/hour

Blend IT, data, and business processes while supporting Environmental, Safety, Health & Quality systems. You’ll touch Power Apps/Power Platform, .NET, SQL, RFID hardware, and help with real projects that keep lab operations running smoothly.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (onsite, 9x80 schedule)

(onsite, 9x80 schedule) Type: Full-time

Target Salary Range: $171,530–$248,949/year (overall range $127,596–$331,752)

Lead INL’s Intelligent Automation and Data & Advanced Analytics Centers of Excellence. This role owns AI and data strategy, governance, and automation platforms across the lab—perfect for a seasoned leader with enterprise AI, LLMs, and data protection experience who can obtain a DOE Q clearance.

If one of these feels close, click through, check the requirements, and get your resume and unofficial transcripts ready before you forget.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.