🚧 Idaho Falls Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Idaho Falls is busy with build-outs right now, from nuclear projects to barns and breweries. If you work with your hands and like seeing a project come to life, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kiewit Nuclear Solutions / Location: Greater Idaho Falls, ID (initially Blackfoot or Scoville)

Kiewit Nuclear Solutions / Greater (initially Blackfoot or Scoville) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead welding operations on major nuclear and energy infrastructure projects. You’ll manage welders, oversee quality to ASME and client codes, support training, and travel to job sites across the U.S. Ideal if you’re a CWI with 5+ years of welding management experience who wants big, complex projects and strong benefits.

Note: This Welding Manager role appears on both LinkedIn and Indeed; it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Anheuser-Busch (Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, etc.)

(Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, etc.) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.00–$38.00 per hour

Keep high-speed production lines running at a major beverage facility. You’ll troubleshoot and repair electrical/mechanical equipment, work with PLCs, VFDs, Wonderware/Siemens, and handle PMs and safety procedures. Overnight and flexible shifts, strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, and even free beer.

Employer: JM Mechanical LLC

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00–$38.00 per hour (DOE, license & experience)

Work on commercial HVAC and mechanical construction projects around town. You’ll install conduit and wiring, hook up HVAC equipment, read blueprints, and help with startups and troubleshooting. Great fit if you’re an Idaho journeyman or 4th-year apprentice looking for steady work, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and training.

Employer: Longhorn Construction

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER, but described as full-time )

Full-time (listed as OTHER, but described as ) Salary: $16.00–$25.00 per hour (based on experience & work ethic)

Join a small crew building pole barns and general residential projects. Work includes framing, siding, roofing, doors/windows, concrete, drywall, and more. No experience needed—they’ll train the right person. Expect 40+ hours a week, chances to travel on some jobs, and room to grow your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed. Share this with a friend who’s looking; a quick text could land them their next crew.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.