🏥 Idaho Falls Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Idaho Falls healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hospital to home health to hospice. If you’re in patient care or social work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Mountain View Hospital

Mountain View Hospital Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum, caring for moms and babies in a busy perinatal unit. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 6% match, quarterly bonuses, and education reimbursement, plus a chance to serve families across the Snake River Valley.

Employer: Hospice & Palliative Care of Eastern Idaho (HEI)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $14.00 – $15.50 per hour

Serve patients in their homes and care facilities, providing personal care, mobility help, and emotional support at end of life. This nonprofit hospice offers a $500 sign-on bonus, health insurance options for eligible part-time staff, 403(b) with match, PTO, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Bonneville Surgery Center

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Not stated (on-site)

Not stated (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Coordinate all aspects of patient care during surgery, from supplies and equipment to documentation and safety checks. Ideal if you have OR experience, strong aseptic technique, and current RN license with BLS/ACLS/PALS, and want a fast-paced surgical setting.

Employer: Advanced Home Health

Location: Idaho Falls, ID + surrounding communities (hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide emotional, social, and resource support to home health patients, working closely with nurses, therapists, and families. Full-time perks include flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), health/dental/vision, life insurance, PTO, continuing education, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, territory, or team) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.