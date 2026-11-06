🏗️ Idaho Falls Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Idaho Falls is buzzing with nuclear and civil engineering work right now. If you’ve got design, analysis, or drafting skills, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (Materials & Fuels Complex)

(Materials & Fuels Complex) Type: Full-time , 4x10 schedule with every Friday off

, 4x10 schedule with Salary: Level 3: $95,256 – $195,288; Level 4: $114,360 – $234,336

Work at the core of U.S. nuclear R&D, supporting advanced micro‑reactors and highly irradiated fuel testing. You’ll own facility systems, write procedures, support experiments, and help keep a major nuclear research facility running safely and efficiently.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time , 9x80 schedule with every other Friday off

, 9x80 schedule with Salary: Not listed

Model how advanced reactors behave in normal and accident conditions using tools like RELAP5-3D, SAM, GOTHIC, TRACE, and MOOSE-based codes. Great fit if you enjoy thermal‑hydraulics, reactor kinetics, and building safety‑critical analysis models.

Employer: Omega Technical Services

Location: Idaho Falls, ID (remote‑eligible; some MFC onsite work as needed)

(remote‑eligible; some MFC onsite work as needed) Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week (5/8s, 4/10s, or 9/80s depending on client)

, 40 hrs/week (5/8s, 4/10s, or 9/80s depending on client) Salary: Not listed

Support elevated‑temperature nuclear component design using ASME BPVC Section III, Div. 5 and FEA tools like ANSYS or Abaqus. This role is contingent on contract award and offers remote work with periodic coordination calls plus occasional onsite at INL’s Materials & Fuels Complex.

Employer: Harper-Leavitt Engineering, Inc.

Location: Idaho Falls / Blackfoot, ID

Type: Full-time , office-based

, office-based Salary: Not listed

Lead the drafting department for civil and surveying projects, manage a small team, and keep Civil 3D standards sharp and up to code. Good match if you have 3+ years of drafting, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and want to step into a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.