🏘️ Idaho Falls Planning & Development Roles – Multiple Openings

Idaho Falls is staying busy with new builds and real estate activity, which means solid options if you like planning, numbers, and property deals.

Here are a couple of strong planning & development roles hiring now.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (a CRH company)

Oldcastle Infrastructure (a company) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

You’ll review plans and technical drawings, prepare detailed cost estimates, and build quotes for construction and utility infrastructure projects. This role works closely with sales, engineering, production, and transportation, so it’s a good fit if you like both numbers and teamwork and want access to benefits, retirement savings, and growth opportunities in a large, stable company.

Employer: Nelson Group Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty East Idaho (powered by PLACE)

at Keller Williams Realty East Idaho (powered by PLACE) Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Likely full-time, commission-based (real estate sales)

Likely (real estate sales) Salary: Not listed; potential for revenue-sharing, growth-share, and investment opportunities

This role is all about winning and marketing listings: lead generation, pricing strategy, staging advice, and negotiating offers for sellers. You’ll plug into a high-performing team with coaching, daily training, and tech tools that handle much of the admin work—ideal if you’re a licensed agent with 3+ years of sales experience who loves prospecting and wants to scale your business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.