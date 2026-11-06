🛒 Idaho Falls Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Idaho Falls has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now—from apartments and auto parts to groceries and holiday photos. Good options here whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side gig.

Employer: Activated Insights

Activated Insights Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership-focused role with a SaaS company serving senior care providers. You’ll manage your own customer accounts and also coach other team members, using data and strategy to keep clients happy and growing.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Idaho Falls, ID – Grand Teton Mall

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help run the Santa photo set and lead a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Great if you want short-term work with flexible hours, leadership experience, and fun holiday perks for you and your family.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like cars or hands-on retail. You’ll help customers find the right parts, keep shelves stocked, and learn basic diagnostics—with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends customer service, sales, and delivery for AutoZone’s business accounts. You’ll visit local shops, manage orders and billing, and help lead the commercial side of the store.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A more senior in-store role where you’ll advise customers, help with simple installs (like wipers and batteries), and support store operations. Good fit if you want full-time hours and a path into retail leadership.

Employer: GNC

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + sales incentives, employee discounts)

Help customers with vitamins and wellness products while earning commission on top of hourly pay. Ideal if you’re into fitness/health and want a flexible retail schedule.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Night-owl role stocking shelves, building displays, and keeping the store ready for morning shoppers. You’ll move freight, use pallet jacks, and still interact with customers when they’re in the store.

Employer: Cornerstone Residential

Cornerstone Residential Location: Idaho Falls, ID – Lofts on Broadway

Type: Full-time, hourly

Compensation: $18–$20/hour + monthly commissions

Show apartments, tour prospects, and handle applications and renewals for a local community. Great mix of office work and face-to-face customer service, with benefits and commission potential.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Likely part-time (6–8 hour shifts)

Likely (6–8 hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

You’ll wrap, weigh, and price meat, keep the cases clean and stocked, and help customers at the counter. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and don’t mind cooler temps.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.