🚌 Several Transportation & Driver Jobs Around Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls has a solid mix of driving jobs right now, from package routes to regional trucking. If you like being on the road, there are options here for all experience levels.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes parts delivery with in-store customer service. You’ll drive company vehicles (no CDL needed), help load/unload parts, handle returns, and support customers with basic automotive questions.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive commercial trucks delivering drywall, steel, insulation, and more to job sites. Good fit if you have commercial driving experience, know DOT rules, and are comfortable loading and securing heavy construction materials.

Employer: Not listed (regional carrier)

Not listed (regional carrier) Location: Based in Salt Lake City, UT – hiring within 250 miles of 84120 (includes Southern Idaho/Idaho Falls area)

Based in – hiring within Type: Full-time, regional

Salary: $1,300–$1,500/week avg, up to $1,800/week; $0.55 CPM + bonuses

Run regional dry van routes along I‑15/I‑84/I‑90/I‑5 with weekly home time. New CDL‑A grads and experienced drivers are both welcome, with a pay guarantee for the first 3 months after going solo.

Employer: UPS

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time seasonal

Salary: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages—no driving the truck. This is a physically active, outdoor job with flexible day‑to‑day scheduling, great if you want short‑term work and solid hourly pay.

Employer: Western Peaks Logistics

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Drive a 16’ box truck Monday–Friday, loading/unloading freight and handling final‑mile deliveries. Comes with benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO) and is ideal if you have at least a year of delivery experience and a clean record.

Employer: Express Lab

Location: Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, DOE (not specified)

Pick up and deliver lab samples and medical supplies between clinics, hospitals, and labs. Good for someone who wants a steady weekday schedule (Mon–Fri) and likes the idea of driving while also supporting patient care.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.