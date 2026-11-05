🚚 Idaho Falls Supply Chain & Logistics – Several Solid Openings

Idaho Falls has a nice mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-level supply chain roles right now. If you like keeping things moving—on the floor or behind a desk—there’s something here for you.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time , 2:00pm–7:00pm, Monday–Thursday

, Pay: $21.00/hour (includes $1.00/hour shift differential)

Operate forklifts, cherry pickers, and pallet jacks to move and load products up to 100 lbs in a busy distribution center. Great if you want steady afternoon hours, solid hourly pay, and access to benefits plus work shoes after 60 days.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time , 4:00pm–8:00pm, Monday–Wednesday

, Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) with pay-for-performance bonuses

Pick and prep customer orders, restock shelves, or help with basic custodial work to keep the warehouse running smoothly. Good fit if you want short evening shifts, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like the idea of earning extra when you hit productivity goals.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (telework options may be available)

(telework options may be available) Salary: $63,900 – $97,800/year

Support the Procurement Department by developing solicitations, negotiating, placing, and administering complex contracts that back major nuclear programs. Ideal if you have a degree plus contracts/procurement experience and want strong federal-contractor benefits and long-term career stability. U.S. citizenship and ability to pass a federal background check and drug test are required.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time , multi-level (Level 2 or 3)

, multi-level (Level 2 or 3) Salary: Level 2: $66,504 – $136,356/year; Level 3: $79,344 – $162,732/year

Serve as a subject matter expert for nuclear materials management, helping INL meet DOE requirements and track nuclear material inventory across projects and sites. Great for someone with a technical background (or equivalent experience in accounting, nuclear material control, or facility operations) who wants high-impact work, strong retirement match, and relocation support. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance are required.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.