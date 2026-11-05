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📣 Idaho Falls Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Idaho Falls has some solid options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Leasing Agent – Lofts on Broadway
- Employer: Cornerstone Residential
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time, hourly (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm)
- Pay: $18–$20/hour + monthly commissions
Help lease apartments at a newer community, give tours, handle applications, and support resident renewals. Good fit if you have 1+ year in sales, leasing, or customer service and want steady hours, benefits, and discounted housing.
Services Inside Sales Specialist
- Employer: Melaleuca: The Wellness Company
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour + sales incentives
100% phone-based sales to existing Melaleuca members (no cold calling), selling home security and service programs. Great if you like a fast-paced, goal-driven environment with clear metrics, training, and room to grow inside a large, stable company.
Sales Pathway Program 2027 – Territory Manager Track
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID (Boise market program)
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Pay: Estimated base $55,000–$95,000, depending on experience and location
Sales development program for graduating seniors that leads into a Territory Manager role in about 9–12 months. You’ll build restaurant and foodservice accounts, manage a route, and spend a lot of time on the road and on your feet, with strong training and support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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