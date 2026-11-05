💻 Idaho Falls IT Jobs: Multiple INL Roles From $26/hr to $195K+

Idaho Falls tech is booming around Idaho National Laboratory (INL), with solid pay, federal‑level projects, and that nice 9x80 schedule (every other Friday off) on several teams.

Here are some strong IT and cyber roles hiring now:

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (REC facility)

(REC facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.36–$43.48/hr (NE3) / $30.84–$50.87/hr (NE4)

Plan, build, and support INL’s video conferencing and live event systems. Hands-on role with AV gear, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Crestron, restoring services fast and keeping systems healthy. High school + 4–6 years’ related experience and U.S. citizenship with ability to get DOE L or Q clearance required. 9x80 schedule with every other Friday off and full federal-style benefits.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID – Research and Education Campus

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level 3: $95,256–$195,288 / Level 4: $114,360–$234,336

Help secure nuclear facilities around the world through cyber policy, assessments, and hands-on training with hardware demos. Mix of technical cyber work, travel (domestic & international), and teaching, working with government, academia, and industry. Requires a BS+5 yrs or advanced degree+2 yrs in a nuclear-related field or CS/cyber, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain DOE Q clearance + SCI.

Employer: Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

Location: Idaho Falls, ID – Research and Education Campus

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level 3: $95,256–$195,288 / Level 4: $114,360–$234,336

Lead and deliver Industrial Control Systems (ICS) cybersecurity training for critical infrastructure, both on-site and off-site (up to ~20% travel). You’ll act as an ICS cyber SME, design labs and simulations, brief customers, and mentor small teams. Needs BS+5 yrs or advanced degree+2 yrs in Engineering/IT/CS/Control Systems, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain DOE Q and SCI with polygraph.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.