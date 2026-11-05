🍽️ Idaho Falls Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Idaho Falls has some solid food and hospitality roles open right now, from fast-casual to schools and senior living. If you like working with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced spot where you prep real food (no freezers or microwaves) and can learn every station from grill to cashier. Perks include tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, PTO, digital tips, and clear paths to move up—many managers started as crew.

Employer: Stellar Senior Living

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00/hr

Lead the dining team in a large senior living community, making sure residents get great service and meals on time. You’ll supervise servers, help with orders and room trays, and keep the dining room running smoothly, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k, and training.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role.)

Employer: Bonneville Joint School District 93

Location: Hillview Elementary, Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (3.5 hours/day)

Salary: See Class II – Child Nutrition Salary Schedule

Short daytime shifts in a school kitchen, helping prepare and serve meals to students. Good fit if you want steady hours during the school day and time free in the afternoons and summers.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.