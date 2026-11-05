🔧 Idaho Falls Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Idaho Falls has steady demand for people who keep our spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Mountain View Hospital

Mountain View Hospital Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital housekeeping role cleaning patient areas and equipment, handling trash, and stocking linens and supplies. Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 6% match, bonuses, and education reimbursement for eligible staff.

Employer: Bonneville Joint School District 93

Location: Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time, 5.5 hours/day, 27.5 hours/week , 245 days/year

Part-time, , 245 days/year Salary: See Class II – Custodial Salary Schedule

See Schedule: School year evenings (Mon–Fri, start 3:30 pm); summer days (Mon–Thu, start 6:00 am)

(Mon–Fri, start 3:30 pm); (Mon–Thu, start 6:00 am) Benefits: Life insurance and PERSI retirement

Great if you like a steady school schedule with evenings during the year and 4-day weeks in summer.

Employer: Country Inn and Suites

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.50/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, on-the-job training, paid time off

Hotel housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and common areas, doing laundry, and helping guests feel welcome. Good fit if you want flexible hours and enjoy fast-paced hospitality work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.