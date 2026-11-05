📋 Idaho Falls Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Idaho Falls has some solid admin and front-desk roles right now, from federal contractors to local clinics and nonprofits. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP)

Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP) Location: Idaho Falls, ID (Naval Reactors Facility)

(Naval Reactors Facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,500 – $88,000 per year

Support the construction management team with budgets, subcontractor paperwork, scheduling, and training records for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear program. Good fit if you have several years of admin/business experience, strong MS Office 365 skills, and want federal-contractor benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and flexible schedules. U.S. citizenship and background check required.

Employer: Broadway Veterinary Clinic

Location: Idaho Falls, ID (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week over 4 days)

Salary: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at a busy vet clinic—greeting clients, answering phones, booking appointments, and handling payments and records. Great if you like pets, people, and a fast pace; they’ll train the right person and offer paid time off, 401(k), health insurance, and pet care discounts.

Employer: Community Council of Idaho

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Type: Seasonal full-time, under 30 hrs/week, hourly, non-exempt

Benefits: Listed in header (Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, Vacation, Paid Holidays), but this specific seasonal role is noted as “No Benefits”

Help review applications for emergency services, set up client files, manage expense ledgers, and provide receptionist and translation support. Ideal if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want to support local families and community programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.